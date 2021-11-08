Hannahville Indian Community reveal peace pole and labyrinth at Trinity Episcopal Church

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members from the Potawatomi tribe led a ceremony calling for unity on an overcast Sunday afternoon, during which the sun seemed to make an appearance at the perfect time.

The Hannahville Indian Community, Trinity Episcopal Church, and the Great Lakes Peace Center revealed their peace pole and labyrinth this afternoon. Hannahvile Tribal Member Earl Meshigaud sees the statue as a huge step forward in creating harmony between tribal members and those outside the tribe.

“Eternal peace, or a long period of peace here on the Earth. That’s what we can hope for as a result of this pole being here today, for not only this community but for all the communities around,” Meshigaud said.

Meshigaud is the former elder of the Hannahville Indian Community after recently stepping down from the position. He hopes that folks growing up in today’s world can carry on his desire for unity in the Upper Peninsula, and sees the peace pole as a visual representation of his hope for a better world.

“Working together for the greater good of the next generation, to help them, to help in the healing process, so those coming behind us will benefit,” Meshigaud said of his motivation to partner with Trinity Episcopal and the Peace Center on the statue and labyrinth.

Meshigaud also cited recent discoveries of dead Indigenous children beneath former boarding schools in Canada as another reason for pushing for unity between his Potawatomi tribe and non-tribal residents. He also noted that many Indigenous people lost their lives when American soldiers forcibly removed them from their settlements in the late 1830s.

“I’ve got quite a bit of experience working with people who went through the boarding schools, residential schools, and stuff like that,” Meshigaud said. “I know what they went through. We also lost thousands of Indians in the forced removal time,” Meshigaud added.

The peace pole and the labyrinth are open to the public. An Indigenous tribal prayer for unity is written on the pole in 8 different languages. The statue is located at the center of a labyrinth made of stone outside of Trinity Episcopal.

