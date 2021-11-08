“Girls Night Out” program returns to Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The first-ever “Girls Night Out” hosted by the Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) kicks off next week.

The event is targeted toward women who aren’t participating in hunting season. This is a yearly celebration, and this year features new raffle items and a networking party at the end of the week.

Along with shopping discounts across town, the DDA wants to give women something fun to do.

“Our biggest goal is to get the women out together and to have a night where women can celebrate one another. All of our sponsors this year come from women-owned businesses in our local downtown, which is super exciting,” said Mindy Wittock, DDA Program Director.

The event is from November 15 through November 18. More information about the event, including the networking party on November 18 can be found on the DDA’s website.

