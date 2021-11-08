Few warm days before next system

The next few days remain fairly quiet with highs above normal. Northwesterly winds could be a bit breezy in the Keweenaw this afternoon. Our next storm system moves in on Thursday with widespread rain by the morning. Rainfall amounts will be around .50″ to 1.0″ with the highest in the west and less than .50″ in the east. Then, during the day as an area of low pressure lifts north through western Lake Superior winds will become strong with gusts out of the southeast one excess of 35mph at times. Large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion are possible along Lake Michigan. Then, a transition to rain/snow mix develops by Friday afternoon, and gradually cooling follows in the wake of this system. As of now, unorganized lake effect snow showers will be around on and off throughout the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to low 60s central, upper 50s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and still warm

>Highs: Upper 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix, especially south

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

