Advertisement

Few warm days before next system

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The next few days remain fairly quiet with highs above normal. Northwesterly winds could be a bit breezy in the Keweenaw this afternoon. Our next storm system moves in on Thursday with widespread rain by the morning. Rainfall amounts will be around .50″ to 1.0″ with the highest in the west and less than .50″ in the east. Then, during the day as an area of low pressure lifts north through western Lake Superior winds will become strong with gusts out of the southeast one excess of 35mph at times. Large waves, lakeshore flooding, and beach erosion are possible along Lake Michigan. Then, a transition to rain/snow mix develops by Friday afternoon, and gradually cooling follows in the wake of this system. As of now, unorganized lake effect snow showers will be around on and off throughout the weekend.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid-50s west, upper 50s to low 60s central, upper 50s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low 50s west, upper 40s to low 50s elsewhere

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and still warm

>Highs: Upper 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow mix, especially south

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers
Jaden Vicenzi signs an Air Force flag before departing to basic training
Former college student Jaden Vicenzi enlists in Air Force Special Warfare Developmental Program
Launch Party to be held at the NMU eSports Center
Marquette’s Ambitious Games gets set to launch new video game

Latest News

Southwest wind gusts over 30 mph at times with mainly light rain showers Saturday, then...
Breezy with a chance of rain showers Saturday, but warmup continues
Sunny day but breezy evening
A big weekend warm up is ahead
Winds gusting over 30 mph at times Friday as temperatures at least 10° warmer stretches into...
Breezy winds Friday stir up warmer temps in the U.P. this weekend
warmer
Pleasant conditions are ahead