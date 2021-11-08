Advertisement

Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures will continue into next week

Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo)
Portage Lake Lift Bridge. (WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue early morning work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock during the week of Nov. 15, according to a Monday afternoon press release.

Multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work between 12:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. MDOT said these closures will result in delays for a vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This week, closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. During the week of Nov. 15, closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time...
Health care company ends partnership with Aaron Rodgers
Jaden Vicenzi signs an Air Force flag before departing to basic training
Former college student Jaden Vicenzi enlists in Air Force Special Warfare Developmental Program
In this June 8, 2021, file photo, a car heads into the U.S. from Canada at the Peace Arch...
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

(City of Marquette seal with Pexels image, WLUC created in Canva)
PSA: City of Marquette experiencing delay in curbside leaf pickup
(KBIC Image)
KBIC reports primary election results
The logo for U.P. Michigan Works!
Workers looking for unemployment now required to register with Michigan Works!
From the TV6 Archives
Remembering a pioneer of TV6
Lakeshore Bike's Grow With Us Kids Program
Lakeshore Bike in Marquette has trade-in bikes for its Grow With Us program