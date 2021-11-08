Early morning Portage Lake Lift Bridge closures will continue into next week

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) -Contractors for the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue early morning work requiring closures of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock during the week of Nov. 15, according to a Monday afternoon press release.

Multiple closures of the bridge will be required for repair work between 12:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. MDOT said these closures will result in delays for a vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic. The closures are planned to last for approximately 30 minutes each. Between closures, traffic will be allowed to clear.

This week, closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. During the week of Nov. 15, closures are planned for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings.

The schedule is tentative and may be adjusted.

This work is part of the ongoing repair project to help ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.

