Dead River Coffee changes ownership

Theo McCracken sold the shop Sloan Dorr on November 2 after a few years of planning.
Front of Dead River Coffee on W Baraga Ave in Marquette(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known coffee shop in downtown Marquette is under new ownership.

Former Dead River Coffee head Theo McCracken transferred ownership to Sloan Dorr quietly last week. Dorr says this plan has been in the works for a few years now. While Dorr says she doesn’t want to change the menu or the roasting process, she admits they could renovate their back room to include more seating.

“Our goal is to give our customers a few more places to sit, play cribbage, do homework, whatever they want to do, and just continue to create a community here,” Dorr said of her plan to transform their back room into a new seating area. “I think that that’s a perfect opportunity to just open up the space a little bit.”

Currently, the space in the back of the coffee shop serves as storage for bags of coffee beans. While Dorr may be the new owner, she hopes to continue the positive legacy of the coffee shop. “That’s what Dead River has always been to a lot of people in the area, a safe place and community,” Dorr said.

While McCracken is no longer the owner, he will remain an employee at the coffee shop for the next 15 months.

