COVID-19 vaccines for children have arrived in Dickinson County.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time, children 5 to 11 in Dickinson County are lining up for a COVID-19 vaccination. Today, 60 children were vaccinated through the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

“This has been long-term, proven, studied, and it is effective,” said Ruth Manier DIDHD Director of Community Health Services.

Manier says Pfizer is giving kids 5 to 11 two low doses, three weeks apart. Manier encourages you to speak with your health care provider to stay informed.\

“Ask the right questions. If you have concerns, make sure that you are speaking to somebody who can answer those questions to make you more comfortable in that decision making,” Manier said. “The Google search bar is very tempting, but it is not always the most accurate way to go about it.”

The health department is hosting another clinic in Iron County at Forest Park School on Wednesday from 2 p.m. CT until 6 p.m. CT.

Over the weekend, children at Bellin Health were vaccinated as well. Dr. Tom Lamirand is a pediatrician and a father. He says the decision to vaccinate his 11-year-old daughter was a no-brainer.

“I don’t think I could live with myself if I felt like my family hasn’t done everything that we can to try to prevent sharing this illness with other people,” said Dr. Tom Lamirand, Bellin Health Pediatrician.

Lamirand says his older son was vaccinated in May. The doctor says his daughter is getting her shots to protect others.

“I myself take care of a lot of patients with special needs, kids who have had transplants, kids who have heart disease, kids with neuromuscular disorders, cancer, and so on,” Lamirand said. “[These children] are in school with my children, and I want to protect them as well.”

Manier recommends you call your health care provider, or the health department, with any questions, or to set up an appointment.

