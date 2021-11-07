Tech Volleyball earns easy win

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The No. 22-ranked Michigan Tech volleyball team wrapped up its regular season home schedule with a sweep of Lake Superior State Saturday (Nov. 6) on Senior Day. The Huskies defeated the Lakers for the 22nd straight time 25-10, 25-10, and 25-13 to improve to 20-5 overall and 12-1 in the GLIAC.

“I thought we played well right out of the gate,” Tech coach Matt Jennings said. “We played with a little extra energy and determination for a special group. It was fun for everyone.”

Tech honored its four current seniors and a pair from last season after the match. Laura De Marchi, Olivia Ghormley, Anna Jonynas, and Megan Utlak played their last regular season match at the SDC Gym. Graduate Assistant Coach Ian Blair and outside hitter MacAulay Petersen returned to Houghton to also be recognized.

“It’s hard to concisely capture how much they’ve meant to me,” added Jennings. “They’re the best of what their generation has to offer. It’s an incredible group of young women along with Ian.

“They’re high character, incredibly responsible, and talented. They reshaped the program and they’ll not only be remembered for their on-court accomplishments but also for the kind of people they are.”

The Huskies jumped all over the Lakers early in the match and had three different runs of at least 4-0. Tech hit .632 in the first and held LSSU to. -.04. Jillian Kuizenga led with four kills in the first while seven Huskies registered a kill.

Megan Utlak served Tech to 12 straight points in the second to build a 19-6 lead. Kills by Lauren Richards and Ghormley put the Huskies up 2-0 at the break. Jonynas tallied five kills in the middle frame.

Tech closed out the match with a 25-13 win in the third. Kuizenga had six kills in the while Jonynas had four. De Marchi had a kill and service ace and Jonynas had the final point for the Black and Gold.

Jonynas tallied a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs while hitting a blistering .706. Kuizenga added 11 kills while hitting .500. Ghormley and Janie Grindland each added six kills.

De Marchi set the attack with 38 assists and added five digs, three block assists, and two service aces.

Tech wraps up the regular season next weekend at Saginaw Valley State Friday and Wayne State Saturday.

“We’re in the driver seat,” said Jennings. “We’re having fun and playing well. We need to stay focused and go out and play our game over these last two at Saginaw and Wayne.”

