Slow start dooms Finlandia Women’s Hockey

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-4) lost 6-2 to Concordia-Moorhead (2-0), Saturday afternoon at the North Rink.

Concordia-Moorhead made a shot at putting the game away early with three goals in the first seven minutes. Finlandia settled down and just missed on two shots.

At the 1:13 mark of the second period, sophomore Lauren Benoit blasted the puck in the net to make it 3-1. The Lions had several strong scoring chances that were denied.

The Cobbers scored at the 16:35 mark to go back up by three. FinnU dug deep and sophomore Jayde Pederson got a power play goal with 15 seconds left in the second period. Concordia-Moorhead scored twice in the final period to seal the game.

On face-offs, Pederson had 12 wins. Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton finished with 38 saves.

Finlandia opens the NCHA season on the road, Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Aurora. The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

