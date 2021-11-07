Advertisement

Slow start dooms Finlandia Women’s Hockey

Benoit, Pederson score for Lions
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-4) lost 6-2 to Concordia-Moorhead (2-0), Saturday afternoon at the North Rink.

Concordia-Moorhead made a shot at putting the game away early with three goals in the first seven minutes.  Finlandia settled down and just missed on two shots.

At the 1:13 mark of the second period, sophomore Lauren Benoit blasted the puck in the net to make it 3-1.  The Lions had several strong scoring chances that were denied.

The Cobbers scored at the 16:35 mark to go back up by three.  FinnU dug deep and sophomore Jayde Pederson got a power play goal with 15 seconds left in the second period.  Concordia-Moorhead scored twice in the final period to seal the game.

On face-offs, Pederson had 12 wins.  Junior Kayla Savoie-Penton finished with 38 saves.

Finlandia opens the NCHA season on the road, Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Aurora.  The game is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. CST

