NMU Volleyball needs five sets to drop Timberwolves

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University volleyball Wildcats took on Northwood University in their last home match of the season and after an intense five sets, the Wildcats defeated the Timberwolves 3-2 in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) play.

SET ONE Northwood took a 6-0 lead over the Wildcats to open the first set, but Jacqueline Smith had a strong kill that put the ‘Cats on the board. The kill kicked off a 6-1 run.Caylee Barlage had the first and second service ace of the match to close off aforementioned run. After a series of serves by Madeline Crowley, NMU took a strong lead of 14-8 using a 7-0 run. The Timberwolves put a point on the board after, and then the Wildcats took off on a 9-0 run to take a 23-9 lead. Jacqueline Smith had the final two kills of the game that gave NMU the 25-10 set one victory.

SET TWOThe ‘Cats took an early 3-0 lead in the second set thanks to a kill from Olivia Webber and two Lizzy Stark kills. The match went back and forth with both teams staying in contention but NMU pulled ahead to a seven point lead to go up 16-9. Northwood was only able to put up four more points the rest of the way as a 9-3 Wildcat run propelled the home team to victory 25-13 in set two.

SET THREENMU scored first in the third set on a Smith and Webber block but Northwood scored right after keeping the set even at 1-1. It was close in the early going as the teams tied five times to get to the 5-5 point. The Timberwolves took the lead with a block at 6-5 and held on the rest of the set. After falling behind 13-22, the ‘Cats put together a 6-2 run that began and ended with kills from Meghan Meyer that made the score 24-19 in favor of the visitors. Northwood had the set point a point later and won the frame 25-19.

SET FOUR In the early going of the fourth set, the Timberwolves took an early three point lead over the Wildcats. The teams kept things close with NMU staying within three at 11-8 thanks to another Smith and Webber block. NU forced the deciding set with a 25-13 win in set four.

SET FIVE After falling behind 2-0 the ‘Cats rushed back to tie the final set at 2-2. Separation was hard to find for both teams as the set was tied four times. The Timberwolves tied the match for the final time at 7-7 and after that the Wildcats set their sights on the win and dominating the rest of the frame. NMU scored six of the last eight points of the match, with Stark having two kills in the run, to earn the five set win 15-11.

STAT LEADERS Three Wildcats had double digit kills in the match. Lizzy Stark led the team with 17 while Jacqueline Smith was right behind her with 16 and Meghan Meyer rounded out the group with 13. Libero Caylie Barlage had the team high in digs with 18 with Stark next with 17. Both ‘Cats led the team with two service aces each.Meghan Meyer kept up her hot hitting streak with a .370 performance. Lauren Van Remortel helped her team to victory with 43 assists in the match.

UP NEXTNext Friday the ‘Cats travel to Detroit to take on the Wayne State University Warriors. The GLIAC match is set to take place at 7 p.m.

