NMU swim and dive sweeps Wayne State in weekend meet

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend both of Northern Michigan University’s swim and dive teams faced off against Wayne State University in a pair of Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) meets. Both teams swept the weekend action in the PEIF Pool and freshmen Heidi Billings led NMU as she found the podium a total of eight times over the weekend for the women’s team.

FRESHMEN STANDOUT Heidi Billings continues to dominate this year as she tallied up seven first place wins in a total of eight events over the weekend. Billings dominated in the women’s backstroke events as she reached times of 57.59 in the women’s 100-yard backstroke, 42.06 in the women’s 75-yard backstroke, 2:02.09 for women’s 200-yard backstroke, and 13.01 in the women’s 25-yard backstroke.

TEAM EFFORT The Wildcats had a great weekend in relays, winning five of the events, two in Friday’s matchup and three in Saturday’s meet. In Friday’s matchup, the women’s 125-yard medley relay team showed up hot as the team of Meritxell Font Cantarero, Heidi Billings, Zoe DeKievit, and Becca Burrows took first with a time of 1:02.09. In Saturday’s matchup, the men’s 200-yard medley relay was victorious as Thibault Auger, Ryan Lund, Roberto Camera, and Ezra Billings combined for a finish in 1:32.61. The final women’s relay event on Saturday resulted in a win for NMU as the team of Becca Burrows, Donna Hannig, Pilar Perello Ferrer, and Michaela Nelson captured a winning time of 1:38.29 in the Women’s 200-yard freestyle relay.

WINNING MULTIPLE For the women, Meritxell Font Cantarero reached first in five different events over the weekend. Cantarero would accomplish first in the women’s 75-yard butterfly (42.13), women’s 200-yard butterfly (2:06.62), women’s 100-yard butterfly (58.30) and was a part of two relay teams. Becca Burrows had a great weekend as she captured four individual wins, finding times in the women’s 75-yard freestyle (38.47), women’s 200-yard freestyle (1:55.74), women’s 50-yard freestyle (24.50), and women’s 100-yard freestyle (53.42). Sophomore Thibault Auger would finish out the weekend with four individual wins. Auger touched first in the men’s 100-yard butterfly (52.14), men 200-yard backstroke (1:50.02), men 100-yard backstroke (51.55), and men’s 75-yard backstroke (37.57).

PODIUM FINDER Senior Ondrej Zach continues to find himself on the podium. In Saturday’s matchup he found first in two separate events. Zach captured a time of 15:29.37 in the men’s 1650-yard freestyle and touched first with a time of 1:59.10 in the men’s 200-yard butterfly.

TEAM SCORES Friday’s matchup against Wayne State resulted in both the men and women teams sweeping with the men notching a score of 117-103 and the women’s team dominating with a score of 131-86. The Saturday morning matchup ended in the same fashion as the men found the win with a score of 166-123 and the women’s team won by a large margin of 185-113.

UP NEXT The Wildcats take the rest of the month off from competition as they rest up and prepare for a three day invitational set to take place at Calvin College. The meet is scheduled to run December 2nd-4th.

