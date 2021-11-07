NMU cross country ends season with 12th place NCAA Regional finish

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University cross country team earned a 12th place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional and all scoring runners finished in the top half of the field. The meet marks the 11th straight NCAA regional meet that the Wildcats have finished in the top 15 of the field.

WILDCAT RUNNERS The top five ‘Cats crossed the line in the front half of the field of 216 runners with five in the first 100 across. All NMU runners earned personal best times in the 6K race. Madison Malon, sophomore, crossed the line in 21.50.9 to lead the Wildcat effort. Senior Elise Longley crossed in 42nd place, running the course in 21:58.8. Freshman Anni Skillicorn was 62nd on the day as she timed in at 22:22.2. Chrysanthe Patselas, a junior, was next for NMU as she placed 92nd in 23:01.3. Emily Sterling rounded out the top 100 with a time of 23:09.4 in the final race of the year. Sophomore Meghan Langworthy timed in at 23:19.9 for 110th and was followed close behind by junior Anna Kelley who crossed the line in 117th with a finish in 23:30.2.

TEAM RESULTS NMU finished with 334 points for 12th place out of 30 teams from the NCAA Midwest Region. The Wildcats finished ahead of seven other GLIAC teams including edging out Upper Peninsula rival Michigan Technological University by 26 points.

UP NEXT The ‘Cats finished the cross country season with the meet in Indiana. The running Wildcats now turn their attention to the track and field season. The track season gets started with a meet at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday, December 11.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.