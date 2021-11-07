Advertisement

NMU cross country ends season with 12th place NCAA Regional finish

NMU XC season comes to end after 12th place finish.
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University cross country team earned a 12th place finish at the NCAA Midwest Regional and all scoring runners finished in the top half of the field. The meet marks the 11th straight NCAA regional meet that the Wildcats have finished in the top 15 of the field.

WILDCAT RUNNERS The top five ‘Cats crossed the line in the front half of the field of 216 runners with five in the first 100 across. All NMU runners earned personal best times in the 6K race. Madison Malon, sophomore, crossed the line in 21.50.9 to lead the Wildcat effort. Senior Elise Longley crossed in 42nd place, running the course in 21:58.8. Freshman Anni Skillicorn was 62nd on the day as she timed in at 22:22.2. Chrysanthe Patselas, a junior, was next for NMU as she placed 92nd in 23:01.3. Emily Sterling rounded out the top 100 with a time of 23:09.4 in the final race of the year. Sophomore Meghan Langworthy timed in at 23:19.9 for 110th and was followed close behind by junior Anna Kelley who crossed the line in 117th with a finish in 23:30.2.

TEAM RESULTS NMU finished with 334 points for 12th place out of 30 teams from the NCAA Midwest Region. The Wildcats finished ahead of seven other GLIAC teams including edging out Upper Peninsula rival Michigan Technological University by 26 points.

UP NEXT The ‘Cats finished the cross country season with the meet in Indiana. The running Wildcats now turn their attention to the track and field season. The track season gets started with a meet at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh on Saturday, December 11.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Update: Man who died in Ahmeek fire identified; Cause remains under investigation
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York....
New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Appeals court temporarily halts vaccine mandate on larger businesses

Latest News

(NMU Graphic)
NMU swim and dive sweeps Wayne State in weekend meet
UW-Superior Basketball too much For Finlandia Men
Finlandia Women can’t climb past Titans
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay Men’s Basketball storms to road win