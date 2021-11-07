MTU Football dominates Northwood

MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Taking advantage of four turnovers and shutting down the Timberwolves offense, Michigan Tech posted a comprehensive 34-0 victory over Northwood Saturday afternoon at Hantz Stadium in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference football game in front of 1,031 fans. It was the first shutout of an opponent for Tech since November 13, 2010 (21-0 over Northern Michigan).

Michael Bates Jr. picked off his fourth interception of the season and ran it back 100 yards in the third quarter while Justin Davis and Jared Smith also added touchdowns for the Huskies. Michigan Tech (5-4, 4-2 GLIAC) will play Saginaw Valley State (7-3, 4-2 GLIAC) to close the regular season next Saturday at Kearly Stadium for Senior Day.

“I felt like our kids really came out and played well,” commented head coach Steve Olson. “We were able to run the ball effectively and find receivers for some nice catches, even being down on personnel. I thought our offensive coaching staff did a nice job figuring out how we wanted to attack. Getting a shutout in this league is not easy so I was really happy with how our defense went out there and performed today.”

Smith led the ground game with 123 yards on 21 attempts (5.9 yards per carry). The Huskies overcame an interception on their first drive of the game. Quarterback Will Ark completed a three-yard screen pass to Davis who ran across the pileon with 6:31 to play in the first quarter. Max Gonos missed a 44-yard field goal attempt for the Timberwolves to start the second quarter. Then Drew Wyble split the up-rights for Tech from 25 yards for a 10-0 lead after a 14 play, 65-yard charge. Wybe connected again in the waning seconds of the half from 27 yards and the Huskies went ahead 13-0 at the break.

The Huskies John Paramski fell on a fumble in the third quarter to thwart an attempted shift of momentum by Northwood after a handoff attempt failed between quarterback Ty Cox and runningback Brock Franklin. Smith turned it into seven points with a 41 yard run with 8:51 to play in the third quarter. Smith ground through the left side of the field on multiple occasions behind strong blocking from the offensive line.

“It was a day of some gritty running,” Olson said. “We were able to move the chains and convert many of our third downs today. Jared (Smith) did a nice job running for us and credit to our offensive line for making good blocks for him.”

In at quarterback, Kyle Wood took a direct snap and jogged left of the pile to the endzone for a seven-yard score closing out the third quarter. Bates Jr.’s interception iced the game with 7:45 left in the game. Bates Jr. nabbed a deflected pass in the endzone and sprinted 100 yards for Michigan Tech. It was his second interception for a touchdown this fall.

Ark finished 14-for-24 with one touchdown and one interception. Davis had seven catches for 76 yards and one score. Brandon Michalak made a pair of catches for 33 yards. Smith netted a season high 123 yards rushing with a 41-yard long. Jason Janquart led the defense with nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, and five unassisted tackles. Marc Sippel recorded eight tackles and one tackle for loss.

Cox completed 7 of 21 passes for 51 yards and zero touchdowns for Northwood. Ethan Bunch had 40 yards on three catches and Brock Franklin netted 44 yards on 12 carries (3.7 yards per carry).

The Huskies took five penalties for 47 yards while the Timberwolves had two penalties for 10 yards. Tech led in time of possession 33:07 to 26:53 and converted four of 13 third down conversions.

