Lady Norse not able to conquer Vikings

CENTERVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - After an uninspired first half, the Bay College Women’s Basketball Team (1-1) were forced to come from behind on Saturday afternoon. The Glen Oaks Vikings (1-1) were able to fend off a late Norse run and escape with a 67-60 win on their home court.

After the two teams battled to a 13-13 tie in the first quarter, Glen Oaks started to claim the lead in the second period. Turnovers haunted the Norse in the early going, and three-pointers on back-to-back possessions would give the Vikings a four-point lead that they would never surrender.

Bay’s offense struggled to keep pace as they would put up just eight points in the second quarter. A long, buzzer-beating, two-point jumper ended up giving Glen Oaks a 28-21 lead at the half.

The Vikings came out hot in the third, quickly pushing their lead to double digits after Regan Ward (FR, South Bend, IN) hit a three.

The Norse offense came alive and were able to keep pace. Andie Arsenault (FR, Hermansville, MI) was the catalyst, knocking down shots from behind the three-point arc on consecutive possessions. Bree Arsenault (SO, Hermansville, MI) knocked down a pair of free throws after being fouled on her way to the hoop, putting the Norse within striking distance.

Glen Oaks responded with a basket, steal, and a basket. They ended up holding a 53-44 lead after three quarters of play.

The Vikings’ Laila Williams (FR, South Bend, IN) gave the host team their biggest lead of the game early in the fourth with a long jumper. Glen Oaks held what looked to be a comfortable 12-point lead.

The comfortable feeling would go away just minutes later. Andie Arsenault struck again, showing off her long-range skills, drilling two huge three-pointers for the Norse. After a Viking airball, Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI) was fouled on her way to the rim. She hit on both attempts from the charity stripe, making the score 57-54 in favor of the home team.

The Vikings were able to slow the Bay momentum as Hannah Outlaw (FR, Constantine, IN) grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled as she made the putback attempt. Her successful free throw put her team back up by six.

With time winding down the Norse would have a chance to close the gap. Englund converted a tough drive to the rim to make the score 61-58. Glen Oaks went one of two from the free throw line on the next possession, and Madison Olsen (SO, St. Ignace, MI) knocked down a turn around jumper to pull within two.

After splitting another pair of shots from the charity stripe, Glen Oaks left the door open for the Norse with a minute left to play. Bay missed a big opportunity as the three-point attempt rattled off the rim.

With plenty of time left, the Norse turned the game over to their defense. Glen Oaks killed as much clock as possible and with the shot clock winding down they would get the ball inside to Outlaw who was able to convert in the paint. The Vikings were now up by five with 14 seconds remaining.

After a missed and hurried attempt by Bay, the Vikings hit a pair of free throws to seal the seven-point victory.

The Norse were just 13 of 24 from the free throw line in the game and scored just eight points in the second quarter.

Andie Arsenault led all scorers with 20 points. Tianna Taylor (FR, Gwinn, MI) ended up with 14 points, while Olsen finished her afternoon with 12 points.

Outlaw paced the Vikings with 16 points. Alayja Dillard (FR, South Bend, IN) added 15.

The Norse will make their home debut on Monday evening as they host Lake Superior State’s JV Team to Escanaba for a 6 pm tip.

