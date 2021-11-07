Advertisement

Greenville outruns Finlandia football

Lions offense can’t find the end zone
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University football team (0-8, 0-5 UMAC) battled the entire game in a 28-2 loss to Greenville (7-2, 5-0 UMAC), Saturday afternoon at McAfee Field.

In the first quarter, freshman Charlie Garbowski forced a fumble and recovered it on the first play of the game.  Finlandia drove all the way to Greenville’s 24-yard line before getting stopped.

The Panthers would score with 2:08 left in the opening quarter to go up 7-0.  Following the kickoff, senior Joshua Eve rambled for 45 yards, all the way down to the Greenville 25-yard line.  Greenville would come up with another stop and scored twice in the second quarter to seal the game.

Offensively, freshman Bryon Owens would total 109 all-purpose yards and Eve would finish with 95 yards.

Defensively, FinnU had nine tackles for a loss with three sacks and would force and recover two fumbles.  Senior McEwen Stapleton had 11 tackles, freshmen Jesse Hill and Jon Leveille had 10 each and senior Dave Carlson had 10 tackles.

Finlandia closes the 2021 season on the road, Saturday, Nov. 13 vs. Olivet.  The game is scheduled to start at noon.

