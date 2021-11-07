Former college student Jaden Vicenzi enlists in Air Force Special Warfare Developmental Program

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - When the call comes, only a few are likely to answer.

But Iron Mountain native Jaden Vicenzi did not hesitate to answer the call to serve. “I’m willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to do whatever I can to make sure our troops get home safely,” Vicenzi, trainee, United States Air Force Special Warfare Developmental Program, said of his decision.

Despite receiving a scholarship to attend Michigan State University, Jaden dropped out after a few weeks into the fall semester. Instead, he enlisted in the Air Force’s Special Warfare Developmental Program in hopes of becoming a Pararescue Specialist, or PJ.

“I felt like I was wasting my time, I felt like I was wasting my money,” Vicenzi said of his brief stint at MSU. “So, after I found out about the pararescue, you know, that immediately sparked an interest in me.”

As Jaden will tell you, this chance is something very special. “A lot of people don’t have this kind of opportunity, and you really need to be a different type of breed to make it through this process,” Vicenzi said.

According to Air Force recruiter Ryan Bartlett, the Pararescue Program is one that will place Jaden in an elite company if he makes it through training. “They’re on the same tier as Navy SEALS, Army Special Forces, Marine Raiders or MARSOC, and they’re going to go out and do kind of the same missions in-line with them,” Bartlett said.

Jaden leaves for basic training on Sunday, November 7. He will travel to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas for up to two years of training. While the task ahead is tough, Jaden admits that he’s excited to serve his country and represent his community as a Pararescue Specialist trainee.

“It’s a serious thing, you know, and sometimes it’s hard for people to understand that,” Vicenzi said. “But, you know, everyone is with me 100%.”

As a PJ, Jaden’s main goal is to turn many peoples’ worst day of their life into the best day of their life. According to the Air Force, Jaden’s role as a PJ, if he gets through training, will be to rescue injured Air Force soldiers “from a hostile or otherwise unreachable area.”

