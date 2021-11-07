Cardinals rally in second half for victory over Wildcats

UNIVERSITY CENTER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University football team (3-7, 1-5 GLIAC) put up 21 unanswered points in the second quarter against Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) foe Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday afternoon, but fell short 33-21 in the end.

RUN IT IN Two Cardinal field goals put the home team up 6-0 with 13:37 left in the second quarter. After the second field goal, Kyle Sahr returned the kickoff 11 yards to the NMU 33.The ensuing drive took less than two minutes and only took four plays. Tyquan Cox took the ball nine yards on the first play followed by a Drake Davis keeper that set the Wildcats up with a first and 10 at the NMU 42.Following an incomplete pass, Cox was off to the races. The junior found the open field and took off for a 57-yard touchdown run.Daniel Riser’s extra point was good and gave NMU the 7-6 lead.

DAVIS TO DAVIS A Tavion McCarty interception on the next drive gave the ‘Cats the ball back and they again showed off their big-play ability. Drake Davis was sacked for 11 yards on the first play of the drive, but an SVSU personal foul on the next moved the Wildcats up 15 yards to the Cardinals’ 33. DJ Stewart ran the ball on the next play and went for three yards. Siblings Drake Davis and Wyatt Davis showed off their connection on the gridiron on the next play as Drake connected with Wyatt on a 30-yard touchdown pass. A Riser extra point pushed the NMU lead to 14-6 with 8:40 left in the second quarter.

DAVIS TO DAVIS: THE SEQUEL Great special teams play gave NMU the ball back with 5:26 remaining in the third. SVSU fumbled the punt return and Davion Brooks took the ball back for the ‘Cats at the Saginaw Valley 20. The streak of short drives leading to success continued for NMU as the Wildcats only needed one play to find the end zone. Drake Davis found Wyatt Davis again through the air for a 20-yard touchdown reception. Daniel Riser kicked off the NMU run with an extra point to make it 21-6 ‘Cats. Unfortunately, the Wildcats were shut out the rest of the way and SVSU put up 20 points over the final two quarters to earn the 33-21 win.

STAT LEADERSDrake Davis had two passing touchdowns in the game and went 9 of 18 for 77 yards. Zach Keen also saw action at quarterback and went 3 of 4 for 49 yards. Wyatt Davis had two touchdown receptions in the game which were a season-high. He also led the team in receiving yards with 56 on three receptions.Tyquan Cox led the Wildcat rushing attack with 94 yards and a touchdown. It was Cox’s best game of the season as he tallied season-high totals in rushing yards (94), longest rush (57), and longest reception (35). On defense, Antonio Howard Jr. led the way with 16 total tackles, a season-high. He also added a tackle for loss of three yards.Will Borchert earned a career-high 15 total tackles and 12 solo in the matchup. Both Will Borchert and Davion Brooks recovered fumbles for NMU. John McMullen had a sack for the Wildcats that went for a loss of five yards while also contributing on another tackle that went for a yard loss.

UP NEXTNMU closes out the 2021 campaign with a Senior Day matchup in the Superior Dome on Saturday. A 1 p.m. kickoff is set for the game against Northwood University.

