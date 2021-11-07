Advertisement

Bethel blanks Finlandia Men’s hockey

Three Bethel goals in five minutes changes outlook
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BLAINE, Minn. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-4) lost 7-0 to Bethel (3-0), Saturday night at Bethel University Arena

Finlandia came out strong as senior Sheldon Brett and sophomore Chris Beyer were denied goals on great saves.  Defense was strong on both sides for the entire first period.

In the second period, the Lions had several shots that just missed.  Bethel would score three goals in a five minute span to take control.

FinnU was aggressive with 17 blocks led by Beyer with four.  Sophomore Connor Duffy had 34 saves.

Finlandia returns to the HOCO, Tuesday, Nov. 9 playing Northland.  The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

