Wildcats hockey open anniversary weekend with 5-3 decision over BU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey opened their celebration weekend with a convincing 5-3 victory over Boston University Friday night to get back in the win column. A four-goal first period lifted the Wildcats to victory while an empty net goal late in the third gave NMU the 5-3 final. AJ Vanderbeck led the team with a power play tally and the open net at the end. He also picked up an assist for a three-point night along with Joseph Nardi (1-2-3).

NMU opened the scoring when Tanner Vescio found twine for the first time in his career at 3:58 of the first period.

Two more quick goals from the Wildcats, courtesy of Nardi and Vanderbeck, gave the home team the 3-0 advantage and forced BU to make a change in net just 12:20 into the contest.

The change seemed to help the Terriers at first as they found the back of the net on the power play at 16:39 of the frame to make it 3-1. With the Wildcat penalty kill unit on the ice, BU set up a back door pass behind the net where an attacker stood at the crease, lifting the puck over the shoulder of DiMatteo.

NMU returned to their three-goal lead less than two minutes later when Hampus Eriksson scored his first as a Wildcat and eventual game-winner to give NMU the 4-1 lead after one.

After five goals between the two teams in the first 20 minutes of play, BU recorded the lone goal during the middle stanza as the Wildcats held onto a 4-2 lead heading into the final period.

In the final period Friday night, the Terriers pulled within one with less than seven minutes to play before pulling their netminder in favor of a sixth attacker.

Vanderbeck took full advantage of the open space at the other end of the ice, skating the puck up and firing a shot just wide. The Wildcats were able to keep the puck in the zone and the junior forward lit the lamp on his second attempt at the empty net for the 5-3 final score.

Rico DiMatteo stood tall in net for 60 minutes, recording 27 saves on 30 shots faced, while his teammates peppered the BU goaltenders 23 total times, including 15 in the third period.

GOALS

Tanner Vescio opened the scoring for the Wildcats Friday night when he scooped up a pass at the top of the slot from Joseph Nardi and ripped a wrister over the blocker of the BU netminder. Hank Crone also tallied an assist on the play.

The Wildcats jumped out to the 2-0 lead when AJ Vanderbeck’s pass from the corner found Nardi inside the near face off circle. The goal at 10:40 of the first period marked the first of the season for the captain.

Having earned the lone assist on the second goal, Vanderbeck extended the Wildcats lead with a goal of his own less than two minutes later. The junior winger settled a pass from Hank Crone at the point and beat the Terrier goalie over his right shoulder.

NMU scored their second power play goal of the period at 18:36 when Hampus Eriksson found the back of the net for his first as a Wildcat. Andre Ghantous, Mikey Colella and Eriksson combined on the rush with Colella passing the puck across the zone to an open Eriksson who tapped the puck home for the 4-1 tally.

AJ Vanderbeck net his seventh of the season and second of the contest with an unassisted empty net goal with 1:12 to play in regulation for the 5-3 final.

KEY STATS

The team’s leader in goals and points, AJ Vanderbeck had three points in Friday’s contest with two goals and an assist. He tied senior captain Joseph Nardi in points as the center boasted a goal and two assists.

Three Wildcats scored their first goals of the season Friday night in Nardi, Tanner Vescio and Hampus Eriksson.

Vescio, a junior defenseman, scored his first collegiate goal when he opened the Wildcats’ scoring Friday night.

Eriksson also net his first for the green and gold with the eventual game-winner.

Trevor Cosgrove led the team in shots on net, firing five at the Terrier’s last line of defense.

The ‘Cats blocked 16 shots in the contest, led by Ben Newhouse with 6.

Spending 59:57 in the crease, Rico DiMatteo made 27 saves for NMU in the win to improve to 3-4-0 on the season.

UP NEXT

The two teams return to the ice Saturday night as the Wildcats honor the 1991 NCAA Championship team for their 30th anniversary.

Puck drop is set for 6:37 p.m. with a recognition of the ‘91 team taking place during the first intermission.

Following the game, a fourth period party will be hosted by the Landmark Inn.

Fans are encouraged to bring their canned goods to Saturday’s contest to support the NMU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee in their annual food drive ahead of the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.