UW-Superior Basketball too much For Finlandia Men

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WLUC) - Junior Luke Mattson scored in double figures as the Finlandia University men’s basketball team (0-1) lost 97-52 to UW-Superior (1-0), Friday night at Mertz Mortorelli Gymnasium. It was Day 1 of the Merrill Thompson Classic.

UW-Superior got the first two buckets of the game. At the 18:15 mark, sophomore Noah Prestia drove the lane and scored to make it 4-2.

The Yellowjackets scored 11 straight points to take a 15-2 lead with 15:27 left. Sophomore Emmett Johnson hit a fadeaway jumper to end a run of seven straight points.

That made it 15-9, Superior at the 15:42 mark. Over the next six minutes, UW-Superior went on a 16-2 run to put the game away.

FinnU pulled down 27 defensive rebounds to just nine offensive for the Yellowjackets.

For Finlandia, Mattson scored 11 points while Johnson had three steals.

For UW-Superior, J’Vuan Walker scored 19 points and Eli Vogel had 18 points.

Finlandia remains on the road, Saturday, Nov. 6 taking on UW-River Falls. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

