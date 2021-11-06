Tech hockey falls 3-2 in overtime to LSSU Friday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior State scored 32 seconds into overtime to defeat No. 18 Michigan Tech 3-2 Friday (Nov. 5) at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies twice held a lead and outshot the Lakers 44-21, but Brandon Puricelli scored in the 3 on 3.

“It’s the same old story. The same results keep happening,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “That’s a reflection of me having to be better and our staff having to be better. We certainly had our chances. I think we generated enough offense, but we just haven’t been able to finish.”

Tristan Ashbrook gave the Huskies the lead 4:17 into the game when he scored his first of the season. Brett Thorne threw a shot at the net that bounced off of Ashbrook’s skate before he corralled the puck and buried his 17th collegiate goal. Parker Saretsky added the second assist.

“Thorne got one to the net. I got up in the crease and took a couple of whacks at it and it somehow found a way in,” Ashbrook said.

LSSU (7-3-1, 3-0 CCHA) tied the game 16:21 into the second period when Logan Jenuwine scored from Joshua Wildauer and Dustin Manz.

Brian Halonen put Tech back in front, scoring for the third straight game and his fifth goal of the season. He stole the puck at center ice, carried it into the zone, and fired a wrist shot over goaltender Ethan Langenegger for his 37th career goal.

The Lakers quickly tied it again only 29 seconds later on a goal by Jacob Nordqvist. Jacob Bengtsson and Jenuwine assisted.

Ryland Mosley had a great chance at a go-ahead goal when he was set up by Nick Nardella for a quick breakaway. He settled the puck and took a shot but Langenegger made one of his 42 saves.

LSSU handed Tech its second overtime loss this season when Puricelli scored from Louis Boudon early in the extra session.

Nardella and Trenton Bliss combined for 10 of the 44 shots. Blake Pietila had 18 saves for the Huskies.

Tech (3-3, 0-1 CCHA) killed off both LSSU power plays to remain perfect on the season at 19 for 19.

Grant Docter played his first game for Michigan Tech Friday.

“I think it’s important to look at the big picture,” added Ashbrook. “There are things we did well but there are a handful of things we can get better at. I’ll be watching film tonight and assessing my game.”

The teams will wrap up the CCHA series on Saturday at 6:07 p.m.

