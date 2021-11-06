‘Successful’ winter gear swap in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Winter enthusiasts are one step closer to enjoying snow again.

Several winter gear swaps were held Saturday across the U.P.

In Marquette, Lakeview Arena hosted the Marquette Mountain Racing Team’s Winter Sports Swap.

Twenty percent of all gear sales will be donated to the racing team to help fund its scholarship program and races for local youth.

Most of the skis, snowboards, boots and poles were sold immediately.

“We must have unloaded two and a half full trailers worth of gear,” The Compound owner, Brandon Croney, said. “Easily a couple hundred pairs of skis, and now I think on the racks I saw about eight to ten total pairs (left). So I’d say selling a couple hundred pairs of skis, and at least 20 or so snowboards and a lot of hockey gear - quite a success.”

Croney said anyone who wants to shop at next year’s event should be sure to get an early bird pass before they sell out.

