Marquette’s Ambitious Games gets set to launch new video game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Picture this. You use your years of creative skills to try to...level up. That is happening for one Marquette man and his team as they set to open their new video game to the public.

Silas Talley, 22, his good friend from grade school, and some of his Northern Michigan University classmates wanted to bring the video game industry to the Upper Peninsula.

“I think {for} most people who play video games and love video games as a kid, you want to make your own,” said Talley. “You’ve got some idea that you want to bring into the world and share with everybody.”

In 2016, Talley started Ambitious Games. Since then, he and his team have been operating around the clock on a new game called REVN. To play, teams of up to five people try to take out their opponents’ base and score points.

Now, the group is preparing to take things to the next level.

“We’re going to have a Beta Launch Party,” Talley said. “We’re going to have a bunch of computers with the game installed on them for you to try the game, play it for free, sign up for an account, and all of that good stuff.”

The game’s creation took a lot of effort, using between 700 and 800 alpha testers. Talley also did streams on Twitch and Discord to see how the game could be improved before opening it to the entire globe.

“We’ll basically be in like a public forum where people can join us,” he explained. “They can ask us questions, they can play the game with us, they can give us feedback, {and} they can tell us all of the bugs they found.”

Talley hopes the game becomes the subject of a future eSports tournament.

As he gets ready for phase two of REVN’s release, he is proud of his teammates for making their dream a reality.

“I’m incredibly lucky that I’ve got this amazing team that I get to work with and I had the opportunity to actually do that,” Talley stated. “REVN is the game that I wanted to play as a high schooler.”

The launch party for REVN is Tuesday, November 9th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the NMU eSports Center. At that point, for Ambitious Games, it will be game on!

To wish list or download the game, go to revngame.com.

