Lady Norse opens basketball regular season with victory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay College Norse Women’s Basketball Team (1-0) opened the season by using some hot shooting early and some stifling defense to build a big lead and then hold on to beat the Kellogg Community College Bulldogs (0-1) by a final score of 47-42.

The Norse started the game hot from behind the three-point arc. They were four of nine from deep in the first quarter, including a pair from Kennedy Englund (SO, Rock, MI) on four attempts.

Meanwhile the Bruins offense sputtered in the first quarter, connecting on just three of 13 from the field in the opening frame. Kellogg would struggle with flow throughout the first half, committing eight turnovers before the break. Half of those would be a result of the Norse defense not allowing the host team to get a shot up and forcing a shot clock violation.

Bay continued their sharp shooting from behind the arc in the second quarter, knocking down three of nine attempts. The Bruin offense responded however, shooting 55.6% from the floor in the second quarter, cutting the seven-point first quarter lead to a 28-23 score at half.

The Norse defense flexed their muscle again in the third quarter, allowing them to build a lead. The Bruins hit a jumper on their third possession of the quarter but would not hit from the field again in the period. That allowed Bay to go on a 21-1 run to end the quarter, and seemingly put the game out of reach for Kellogg.

Bay opened up their biggest lead of the game in the first possession of the fourth quarter. Cheveney Koski (SO, Rock, MI) hit a jumper, putting the Norse up by 18.

Tianna Taylor (Fr, Gwinn, MI) put in a jumper midway through the period, helping the Norse maintain a 17-piont lead, but it turned out to be the final points for the road team, opening the door for a comeback attempt by the Bruins.

Kalista Hubbert (SO, Battle Creek, MI) led the charge for Kellogg as she put up seven of her game leading 17 points down the stretch.

Trailing by just five, the Bruins forced a big turnover with under a minute left. After an offensive rebound, they were not able to close the gap on the second chance opportunity. Kellogg allowed Bay to dribble out the final 11 seconds, finalizing a 47-42 victory for the Norse.

Madison Olsen (SO, St. Ignace, MI) led the Norse, drilling two three-pointers and ending her night with ten points and eight rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Englund added nine points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Koski finished with eight points.

Hubbart finished five of 13 from the field, including two of five from three. She also knocked down five of seven free throw attempts. Maya Wilson (FR, Bellevue, MI) tallied a double-double, scoring 13 points and gathering 11 rebounds.

The Norse continue their opening weekend with a trip to Clen Oaks Community College on Saturday afternoon. That game is scheduled for a 1 pm tip.

