Ishpeming’s annual Christmas Kickoff Parade returning

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual early Christmas tradition in Ishpeming is making its return.

On Friday, November 26th, the city will have its annual Christmas Kickoff Parade. That is the day after Thanksgiving.

Local police and fire departments, floats, and, of course, Santa Claus will line up on Bluff Street at 5:30 that evening before walking down Main Street at 6:00. When the parade is done, the city will light its Christmas tree, at the corner of Main and Hematite Street.

Organizers are expecting a big turnout. There was no parade last year because of the pandemic.

“To have it back this year (and we didn’t have anything last year, {including} lighting), it’s just going to feel more like Christmas again,” said Parade Organizer Brett Anttila. “The tradition wasn’t there last year, and it just didn’t feel as much like Christmas.”

If you want to be in the parade, the registration deadline is November 19th. There is no fee to get involved.

To register, contact the Ishpeming Community Events Facebook Page or click here for the registration form. You can also call Tami Ketchum at 906-486-4431 (UPHS Bell) or call Brett Anttila at 906-250-2333.

