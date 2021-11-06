Advertisement

Ishpeming’s annual Christmas Kickoff Parade returning

Organizers are expecting a large turnout after the pandemic canceled last year’s celebration
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual early Christmas tradition in Ishpeming is making its return.

On Friday, November 26th, the city will have its annual Christmas Kickoff Parade. That is the day after Thanksgiving.

Local police and fire departments, floats, and, of course, Santa Claus will line up on Bluff Street at 5:30 that evening before walking down Main Street at 6:00. When the parade is done, the city will light its Christmas tree, at the corner of Main and Hematite Street.

Organizers are expecting a big turnout. There was no parade last year because of the pandemic.

“To have it back this year (and we didn’t have anything last year, {including} lighting), it’s just going to feel more like Christmas again,” said Parade Organizer Brett Anttila. “The tradition wasn’t there last year, and it just didn’t feel as much like Christmas.”

If you want to be in the parade, the registration deadline is November 19th. There is no fee to get involved.

To register, contact the Ishpeming Community Events Facebook Page or click here for the registration form. You can also call Tami Ketchum at 906-486-4431 (UPHS Bell) or call Brett Anttila at 906-250-2333.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Update: Man who died in Ahmeek fire identified; Cause remains under investigation
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York....
New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Tracy Tatti's car after the rollover crash
Yoopers rally around woman hurt in Baraga County car crash last month

Latest News

Michigan Works is excited to help people get jobs on Tuesday.
Houghton job application fair runs Tuesday
The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge offers lots of winter recreation opportunities with ski and...
Copper Harbor businesses close for winter, some remain open
TV6 Canathon welcomes Roam Media as new Alger County media partner
TV6 Canathon welcomes Roam Media as new Alger County media partner
NMU Dining Services takes Forward Food pledge
NMU Dining Services takes Forward Food pledge