Advertisement

Huskies trounce Pride 3-1 on Friday

MTU women’s soccer gets win before NMU season-finale.
(WLUC)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team picked up their third straight win and sixth in their last seven outings on Friday (Nov. 5) with a 3-1 victory at Purdue Northwest. The Huskies improved to 12-5 on the season and 9-4 in the GLIAC.

The Huskies found offensive rhythm throughout the game, but scored each of their three goals in the first half of play. Julia Pietila scored first in the third minute on a nice pass over the top from Hannah Loughlin.

The co-captains would be responsible for the next two goals for Tech. Grace Shaw scored on a header in the 36th minute. It was her 11th goal this season. Stephanie Yeager would get the assist on her corner kick.

Yeager would then get the game’s third goal two minutes later on a penalty kick.

The Pride would get the lone goal of the second half from Haneen Abdulla.

“It was another great win that put us in third place in the conference heading into the last game of the regular season,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “We have a wonderful opportunity now to close out the regular season and reach our goal of the NCAA tournament.”

The Huskies out shot the Pride 21-7 for the game and held a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.

Michigan Tech closes out the regular season at rival Northern Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 7) at 1 p.m. before the GLIAC tournament begins next week. The game will be aired on FOX-UP & TV6 with Mark Evans and Dave Ellis on the call.

With the win today, the Huskies have secured a top four spot in the GLIAC Tournament. The Black and Gold will host a quarterfinal match on Tuesday (Nov. 9) at 1 p.m. at Kearly Stadium with the opponent TBA.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A firefighter rescues a cat from the fire. (Keweenaw Co. Sheriff's Office)
Update: Man who died in Ahmeek fire identified; Cause remains under investigation
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York....
New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass the ball during the first half...
Aaron Rodgers shares beliefs about COVID-19 vaccine, says Packers were aware of status
Tracy Tatti's car after the rollover crash
Yoopers rally around woman hurt in Baraga County car crash last month

Latest News

Finlandia Women can’t climb past Titans
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Bay Men’s Basketball storms to road win
Photo courtesy: Bay College
Lady Norse opens basketball regular season with victory
Huskies sweep Northwood for 19th win of the season