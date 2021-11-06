Huskies trounce Pride 3-1 on Friday

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech soccer team picked up their third straight win and sixth in their last seven outings on Friday (Nov. 5) with a 3-1 victory at Purdue Northwest. The Huskies improved to 12-5 on the season and 9-4 in the GLIAC.

The Huskies found offensive rhythm throughout the game, but scored each of their three goals in the first half of play. Julia Pietila scored first in the third minute on a nice pass over the top from Hannah Loughlin.

The co-captains would be responsible for the next two goals for Tech. Grace Shaw scored on a header in the 36th minute. It was her 11th goal this season. Stephanie Yeager would get the assist on her corner kick.

Yeager would then get the game’s third goal two minutes later on a penalty kick.

The Pride would get the lone goal of the second half from Haneen Abdulla.

“It was another great win that put us in third place in the conference heading into the last game of the regular season,” Coach Turk Ozturk said. “We have a wonderful opportunity now to close out the regular season and reach our goal of the NCAA tournament.”

The Huskies out shot the Pride 21-7 for the game and held a 12-5 edge in shots on goal.

Michigan Tech closes out the regular season at rival Northern Michigan on Sunday (Nov. 7) at 1 p.m. before the GLIAC tournament begins next week. The game will be aired on FOX-UP & TV6 with Mark Evans and Dave Ellis on the call.

With the win today, the Huskies have secured a top four spot in the GLIAC Tournament. The Black and Gold will host a quarterfinal match on Tuesday (Nov. 9) at 1 p.m. at Kearly Stadium with the opponent TBA.

