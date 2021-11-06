Finlandia women hockey slugs it out with Cobbers

MOORHEAD, Minn. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of tough hockey as the Finlandia University women’s hockey team (0-3) lost 1-0 to Concordia-Moorhead (1-0), Friday night at the North Rink.

Finlandia came out with the sticks firing away. The Lions had five shots that were stopped by great plays in the first four minutes of the game.

The game was a classic display of strong goaltending by Kiana Flaig and junior Kayla Savoie-Penton. At the 17:07 mark of the third period, freshman Arwen Sims just missed scoring. The Cobbers would score with 1:48 left for the win.

On face-offs, freshmen Michaela Powers and Jayde Pederson had 12 and 10 wins, respectively. Savoie-Penton finished with 28 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Nov. 6 playing Concordia-Moorhead. The game is scheduled to start at 2:00 p.m. CST

