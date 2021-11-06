Finlandia Women can’t climb past Titans

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Seniors Bailey Froberg and Carsyn Osterman scored in double figures as the Finlandia University women’s basketball team (0-1) lost 60-53, Friday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. The loss ended the Lions 15-game home winning streak.

The first period was a back-and-forth affair. Neither team had a lead of more than three points. UW-Oshkosh got on track and led 30-19 with 2:22 to go in the second period.

Finlandia scored the final five points of the period to trail by five, 30-25. In the third period, a pair of charity makes by Froberg tied the game at 32-32.

The Titans went up 43-37 with 9:16 left in the final period. Osterman stepped back and drilled a shot from down state. That finished an 8-2 run and tied the game at 45-45 with 5:06 to go. UW-Oshkosh hit free throws down the stretch to pull away.

FinnU pulled down 26 defensive rebounds to seven offensive for UW-Oshkosh. They held the Titans to 28.3% from the floor and 30.4% on 3-pointers.

For Finlandia, Osterman had 22 points, five assists and hit four 3-pointers. Froberg had 15 points, two steals and blocked two shots.

For UW-Oshkosh, Nikki Arneson had 16 points and eight rebounds.

Finlandia hits the road, Wednesday, Nov. 10 taking on Lakeland. The game is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. CST

