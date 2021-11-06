Advertisement

Finlandia men’s hockey sees Royals slip away

Lions lose heartbreaker in overtime.
By Joey Ellis
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BLAINE, Minn. (WLUC) - It was a heartbreaking loss as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-3) lost 4-3 in overtime to Bethel (2-0), Friday afternoon at Bethel University Arena

Finlandia drew first blood as freshman Flynn Perry fired the puck past the goalie at the 12:26 mark.  With less than three minutes left in the first, Bethel tied the game.

In the second period, the Lions got goals from freshman Max Messier and senior Tyler Watungwa.  That made it 3-1 heading into the third period.

In the third, the Royals scored twice in the first 10 minutes to make it 3-3.  Just before the period ended, senior Sheldon Brett had his shot stopped on a great play.  FinnU just missed on a shot before Bethel ended the game at the 2:48 mark.

The defense was active with 19 blocks led by junior Phil Schader with five.  Senior Marcus Gloss finished with 53 saves.

Finlandia stays on the road, Saturday, Nov. 6 taking on Bethel.  The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. CST

