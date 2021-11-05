UW-Parkside Men’s Soccer blanks Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s soccer team kicked off in their final regular season match of the year, taking on Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) rival University of Wisconsin-Parkside at home on Thursday afternoon.The Wildcats fell to the Rangers 3-0.

FIRST HALFNMU and Parkside battled back-and-forth in the opening half looking to score the first goal of the game. The defensive play from NMU was vital to holding off the Rangers. Goalkeeper Jonas Vorbau stopped three shots in the first 25 minutes of play.A massive block by NMU defender Alex Scott prevented Parkside from taking the lead with 18 minutes remaining in the half. The block allowed the ‘Cats to make the jump to the offensive end.The Rangers scored the lone goal in the first half during a quick turn around down the field, leading 1-0 after 45 minutes.

THE CLOSERDefensive play continued in the second half as the Rangers took three shot attempts. Parkside was able to put one in the back of the net in the 52nd minute of the game, making the score 2-0.In the closing minutes of the game, the Rangers were able to put another one past the ‘Cats. The final score ended in a 3-0 defeat of the Wildcats.

STAT LEADERSForward Kyle Reilly and midfielder Kaffie Kurz each put up a shot on target in today’s match.Rayan Hassen also had a shot attempt for the ‘Cats.Starting goalkeeper Jonas Vorbau played 60:28 between the pipes for the Wildcats, making four saves on the day. Jackson Bowers came in for Vorbau with a little under 30 minutes remaining in the game, saving one shot.

WILDCAT TALKHead coach for the Wildcats, David Poggi shared his thoughts on the conclusion of the regular season, saying, “We’re not done, we are about to go into post-season play, I’m glad we got this one out of the way and can focus on our hopefully three playoff games.”

UP NEXTFollowing the last regular season game, the ‘Cats await the release of the playoff schedule to determine seeding and match hosts. The playoff schedule will be posted to the NMU Athletics site once the GLIAC releases it.

