TV6 Canathon welcomes Roam Media as new Alger County media partner

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - It is kickoff week for the 40th annual TV6 Canathon. The U.P.-wide effort has a new media partner from Alger County to assist.

“We are collecting food for the TV6 Canathon!” Those were some of the first words out of Casey Ford Friday morning. He is the general manager of Munising-based Roam Media and host of the radio show Coffee With Casey.

Ford announced a new partnership with the TV6 Canathon to help gather food donations in the community.

“Giving back is what we like to do here at Roam Media,” said Ford. “What better way than Thanksgiving time, giving to Alger County food banks and restoring their shelves.”

Ford had Canathon Director Scott Zerbel as a guest on his show at Gallery Coffee Company. The Munising News was the media partner in Alger County before its owner retired earlier this year.

With the Canathon happening across the U.P., Zerbel says companions like Roam Media are vital.

“They help us coordinate food collections and promote food collections in outlying areas,” he explained. “With Roam Media here in Alger County, it was great that they were able to pick up the ball.

The Canathon’s success in the area has varied over time.

“In 2019, I think they collected around 1,700 pounds of food down here in Alger County,” Zerbel stated. “I’m hoping that they’ll be able to match or exceed that. It would be great to see them hit the one-ton mark here in Alger County.”

Aside from regular canned non-perishable foods, Ford says other items are acceptable.

“We need some baking oils {and} maybe some pancake mix,” he said. “Things like that to help with helping your neighbor when it comes to the TV6 Canathon.”

Gallery Coffee Company will accept donations from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. It is the only drop-off location in Alger County this year. Local food pantries collect all of the food donations on December 3rd, before distributing to those in need.

You can find the full list of U.P. drop-off sites online. The TV6 Canathon is also taking donations online. To help feed a hungry neighbor, go to tv6canathon.com.

