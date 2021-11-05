Tracey Tippett named Michigan’s Veteran of the Year, Marquette County’s Veteran of the Year
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tracey Tippett already holds the title for Marquette County’s Veteran of the Year and now she has been named Michigan’s Veteran of the year.
The veteran said she is honored. She is the second female to receive the state’s award and the first woman to get the Marquette County award.
