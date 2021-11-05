Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore gives winter outlook

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is giving a winter outlook.

The park will be open to the public, Trails can also be used for snowshoeing, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling.

Tourism is expected to be at a normal level after a busy summer season. Some of the popular places people are advised to visit are Miner’s Castle, Miner’s Falls, Munising Falls, and some of the cliff areas.

Visitors will also be able to take part in some cold weather recreation.

“We also have lots of ice formations all along Sand Point Road,” said the park’s Chief of Interpretation and Education, Susan Reece. “It’s very popular with ice climbers but also really popular with people wanting to see ice curtains and ice caves.”

Visitor Centers will be closed for the winter, but staff will still be on standby at the park.

For more information on winter road closures , click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.