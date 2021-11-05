Advertisement

Sixers limited lineup enough to run past Pistons

Grant leads Detroit with 27 points
The flaming horse logo was introduced in 1996 when the Pistons changed its colors to teal,...
The flaming horse logo was introduced in 1996 when the Pistons changed its colors to teal, black, yellow, and red. This color scheme lasted until 2001, when the team returned to the traditional red, white, and blue colors and a uniform pattern taking cues from the 1981–96 threads.(Detroit Pistons)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Seth Curry scored 23 points, Tyrese Maxey added 20 and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 109-98. Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for Philadelphia. Shake Milton scored 16 points. The Sixers, playing for the second straight night, only used eight players. Furkan Korkmaz (wrist) sat out, while former Pistons forward Tobias Harris remained sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Jeremi Grant scored 27 for the Pistons, but only five in the second half. Cade Cunningham had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Baymax is a 2-year-old pitbull.
Marquette woman starts GoFundMe page for young dog’s surgery
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Bergeron, Bruins blast Red Wings
Sports on Demand Thursday 11 4 21
Wakefield-Marenisco's Jeanann Lake (14) blocks a Red Devil kill attempt.
Sports on Demand Thursday 11 4 21
(NMU Graphic)
UW-Parkside Men’s Soccer blanks Wildcats