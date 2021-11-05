Advertisement

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital receives wreath from Guardian Flight

The wreath is for the hospital’s annual “Festival of Trees.”
By Grace Blair
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital welcomed Guardian Flight Thursday morning, carrying a gift. Guardian Flight flew from Escanaba to Manistique with a wreath for the hospital’s “Festival of Trees” this year’s festival begins November 22 and continues through December fifth. All money raised this year will benefit the hospital’s expansion project.

“We’re getting glassed in and be able to turn heat on here shortly. All the parking spaces are done, all the concrete sidewalks and curbing is finished,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Crumb says the hospital is $600,000 into its $1M capital campaign for the expansion.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Baymax is a 2-year-old pitbull.
Marquette woman starts GoFundMe page for young dog’s surgery
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital receives wreath from Guardian Flight
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital receives wreath from Guardian Flight
Whitmer said repealing the ‘unfair tax’ will result in a ‘more equitable tax code.’
Michigan will no longer tax tampons, other feminine products
Yoopers rally around woman hurt in Baraga County car crash last month
Yoopers rally around woman hurt in Baraga County car crash last month
The MMRT Winter Sports Swap is happening Saturday, November 6th.
Lakeview Arena to hold Marquette Mountain Racing Team Winter Sports Swap