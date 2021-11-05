Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital receives wreath from Guardian Flight

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital welcomed Guardian Flight Thursday morning, carrying a gift. Guardian Flight flew from Escanaba to Manistique with a wreath for the hospital’s “Festival of Trees” this year’s festival begins November 22 and continues through December fifth. All money raised this year will benefit the hospital’s expansion project.

“We’re getting glassed in and be able to turn heat on here shortly. All the parking spaces are done, all the concrete sidewalks and curbing is finished,” said Bob Crumb, CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Crumb says the hospital is $600,000 into its $1M capital campaign for the expansion.

