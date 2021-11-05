Advertisement

NMU hosts annual Sonderegger Symposium, pays tribute to two historical Marquette women

The Sonderegger Symposium features over a dozen presentations on historical and environmental topics in the U.P.
Sonderegger Symposium presentations took place in the Northern Center Ballrooms.
By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula residents had the chance to learn about the region’s history Friday during NMU’s annual symposium.

The Sonderegger Symposium features over a dozen presentations on historical and environmental topics in the U.P.

This year’s theme was ‘Challenges’. Presentation topics ranged from food insecurity, land development, and narcotic addictions.

The conference paid tribute to two Marquette women; Marion Sonderegger and Miriam Hilton, who both impacted the writing and preserving of NMU and U.P. history.

Dr. Russell Magnaghi, a retired NMU history professor, says the conference teaches valuable lessons.

“It’s always been very useful for people to attend, and they’ve expressed this to me because they do get insights into the history of the U.P., the heritage, the culture, and so on,” says Magnaghi.

State Senator Ed McBroom, an NMU graduate, was the Keynote speaker.

Presentations lasted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

