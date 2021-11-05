NMU Dining Services takes Forward Food pledge

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is pledging to increase its plant-based dining options. In partnering with the NMU Animal Club and the Humane Society of the United States, dining services has signed the Forward Food pledge.

It states by the end of 2024, NMU’s plant-based menu entrées will represent 30 percent of the items offered to dining customers. For dining services this pledge is in keeping with their mission to provide healthy options for students meals.

“We’re just very passionate about the continued partnership with Forward Food because we’re committed to fueling our students with the best possible quality of items and this really incorporates a stronger presence of plant-based alternatives for our students,” said Paul Schoonveld, NMU Dining Services Director.

Staff at NMU’s Dining Services has already received training in preparing new plant-based meals.

