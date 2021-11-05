Meister’s prepares for firearm deer season, third year processing deer

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Kenny Tousignant has been in the meat industry since he was 13. Now, he’s following his dream and is the owner of Meister’s meat and more in Ford River.

“I just love doing what I do. It’s a passion of ours and we take a lot of pride in what we do and we just want to present that to the customer,” said Tousignant.

It’s a small grocery store featuring lotto, alcohol, a hot and cold deli, cut meat and even something for your dogs.

“You can’t forget about your fur friend as well so we have an all-natural puppy treat that we sell a lot of,” said Tousignant.

Meister’s also offers deer processing.

“We can take care of your hide on processing. We cut your steaks, chops, roasts, hamburger and send you on your way in roughly about a week turnaround time,” said Tousignant.

This is the company’s third year processing deer. The first year, it had 175 deer and last year was 300 deer.

“Always looking for growth so we’re hoping this year is going to be better than last as well,” said Tousignant.

All deer receive a tag when it’s dropped off. That tag stays with the animal the entire time, ensuring you get your own meat back. All deer are processed by just a few people.

“Two-man operation with maybe one or two family members helping cutting, wrapping and doing what we need to do,” said Tousignant.

Meister’s is open from nine in the morning until eight at night Monday through Saturday and nine till seven on Sundays. It’s located along M-35 by the Ford River Pub and the Ford River boat launch.

