McCoy Construction and Forestry holds open house at new Marquette location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - McCoy Construction and Forestry held an open house at its newest location Friday.

McCoy first opened in Marquette six months ago to reach more of its customers in the area.

A ribbon cutting kicked off today’s festivities, which also included food and door prizes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

McCoy is a John Deere equipment dealer, and sells all parts needed for forestry and heavy equipment.

The Marquette store makes 8 locations throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and Northern Minnesota.

“Our goal was to create more availability to parts and service for our customers,” says President Jeff Herkert. “[Just] focused on their up-time and minimizing their travel time that they would have to come down to Escanaba to pick items to keep them up and running.”

McCoy Construction and Forestry is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

