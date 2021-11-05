Lakeview Arena to hold Marquette Mountain Racing Team Winter Sports Swap

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can get a cool deal on your winter sports gear tomorrow.

The annual MMRT Winter Sports Swap is back after taking a hiatus last year.

The sale is at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette from noon to four.

You’ll find gently used hockey gear, cross country and downhill skiing equipment, snowboards, boots, and more.

The swap director says to expect a bigger sale than previous years since no used gear was collected last year.

“We’re super excited. We’re trying to get as many people into the sport of skiing and snowboarding as possible. And the swap is an opportunity to get lots of people cheap and gently used gear.” says Brandon Croney.

80% of the proceeds go to the seller, while the other 20% benefits the Marquette Mountain Racing Team.

