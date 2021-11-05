Jeffrey’s in Marquette creates ‘Giving Tree’ to help families in need

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette restaurant is looking to make a big impact in the community this holiday season.

Jeffrey’s is starting a ‘Giving Tree’ for families in need to receive donations this Christmas.

Families can register online to have a tag on Jeffery’s Christmas tree stating their needs in clothing size, gender, and what present their kids would like. Then others can use that tag to shop for them.

Jeffrey’s General Manager, Jessica Hanley, says Jeff, the owner, is always looking for ways to help.

“Last year he was very big on wanting to make sure that we helped the people in the service industry during COVID, and this year he asked if we could do more, if we could find a better way to do it,” says Hanley.

“I love giving,” says Owner Jeff Erickson. “Anything we can do to help the community. And if we can do something like we did last year – helping out families and people that are need, I’m all for it.”

Hanley says personal information of registered families will not be released. Registration is open here until November 26th.

The tree with all the tags will displayed in the restaurant on November 29-th. At time, others can visit the restaurant to take a tag and go shopping.

Shoppers must return their presents to Jeffrey’s by December 19th to be wrapped and distributed to families.

