Advertisement

Jeffrey’s in Marquette creates ‘Giving Tree’ to help families in need

Jeffrey's Family Restaurant in Marquette
Jeffrey's Family Restaurant in Marquette(WLUC)
By Mary Leaf
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette restaurant is looking to make a big impact in the community this holiday season.

Jeffrey’s is starting a ‘Giving Tree’ for families in need to receive donations this Christmas.

Families can register online to have a tag on Jeffery’s Christmas tree stating their needs in clothing size, gender, and what present their kids would like. Then others can use that tag to shop for them.

Jeffrey’s General Manager, Jessica Hanley, says Jeff, the owner, is always looking for ways to help.

“Last year he was very big on wanting to make sure that we helped the people in the service industry during COVID, and this year he asked if we could do more, if we could find a better way to do it,” says Hanley.

“I love giving,” says Owner Jeff Erickson. “Anything we can do to help the community. And if we can do something like we did last year – helping out families and people that are need, I’m all for it.”

Hanley says personal information of registered families will not be released. Registration is open here until November 26th.

The tree with all the tags will displayed in the restaurant on November 29-th. At time, others can visit the restaurant to take a tag and go shopping.

Shoppers must return their presents to Jeffrey’s by December 19th to be wrapped and distributed to families.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
The Pfizer logo is displayed at the company's headquarters, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in New York....
New COVID-19 pill cut hospital, death risk by 90%
Baymax is a 2-year-old pitbull.
Marquette woman starts GoFundMe page for young dog’s surgery

Latest News

A check presentation in Marquette
Full-Meter-Thon raises more than $14,000 for Kids Cove Playground in Marquette
Park will be open to the public, and trails can be used for snowshoeing, cross country skiing,...
Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore gives winter outlook
The Wildcat Den
NMU Dining Services takes Forward Food pledge
Sonderegger Symposium presentations took place in the Northern Center Ballrooms.
NMU hosts annual Sonderegger Symposium, pays tribute to two historical Marquette women