Houghton job application fair runs Tuesday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - If or someone you know needs a job in Houghton or Keweenaw County – the answer is here.

The Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce, Michigan Works and the Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance are holding a job application drive next week.

People can apply for jobs at the Chamber of Commerce in Houghton on Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be jobs available at hospitals, banks, universities, and even Mt. Bohemia.

The process is simple and applicants only need to fill out a single form.

“We invite all job seekers, this is a free event,” said Katie Schlief, Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce assistant. “You come out and fill out an application, and then Michigan Works takes it from there.”

If you need help getting prepared, feel free to call your nearest Michigan Works office for tips.

