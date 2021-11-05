Habitat for Humanity Menominee River named Michigan affiliate of the year

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Habitat for Humanity of Michigan announced its 2021 award winners. One Dickinson County group won affiliate of the year.

Volunteers fixed siding and climbed scaffolding on a Korean War veteran’s home in Kingsford. Habitat for Humanity Menominee River has been recognized regionally and nationally for its work.

“It means the world to us. We couldn’t do what we do without our volunteers. They are the backbone and the heart of our organization. We have just one and a half staff people, and we are still able to accomplish so much in our community,” said Nancy Pellegrini, Menominee River Affiliate Executive Director.

This week, the Kingsford organization was named the Habitat for Humanity of Michigan affiliate of the year. The organization has served over 200 families since 1997.

“We have been the number one small affiliate in Michigan 9 out of the last 10 years,” Pellegrini said.

Volunteers traditionally work Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. CT until noon CT. As of now, the Menominee River affiliate has 6 construction volunteers.

“It’s fun to spend time with the other crew members. We have a good time doing this, and there’s a good feeling that comes with helping others,” said Gordy Reed, Habitat for Humanity Volunteer.

Reed joined three years ago after retiring. He enjoys social interaction and acquiring new skills.

“I’ve learned a lot from them. This is my first siding job,” Reed said. “Basically, I’m an electrician. It’s been really enjoyable working with them.”

Pellegrini says the affiliate will complete about 25 projects a year. She says the affiliate of the year award is an honor and affirms her commitment to the community.

