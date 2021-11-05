Full-Meter-Thon raises more than $14,000 for Kids Cove Playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another big boost to fundraising efforts for the Kids Cove inclusive playground Friday afternoon. A check for more than $14,000 was presented to the Marquette Playgrounds for All Committee.

The money was raised during the Full-Meter-Thon held in late September. Playgrounds for all is working to build a new all-inclusive Kids Cove Park at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

“The laughter of children is a sound that is irreplaceable in our community and we felt it is something that should continue on and for this event, the community helped the community and I think that sums up what Marquette does and is,” said Stephanie Jones, Organizer for the Full-Meter-Thon.

This was the first year for the Full-Meter-Thon. It’s still not known how much money they’ll need to raise for the kids cove playground. However, construction on the playground would begin next spring and be finished in July of next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.