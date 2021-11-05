Advertisement

Craft fair in Marinette County returns Saturday

The show was canceled last year, but returns for its 20th year
Some dish towels, made by one vendor
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PEMBINE, Wis. (WLUC) - A craft fair in Marinette County returns for its 20th year. The fair was canceled last year because of COVID-19. Hosted at Grace Lutheran Church, 16 vendors will be in attendance.

Items sold include blankets, baked goods, and towels. Funds from the bake sale and 50-50 raffle will go towards paying for youth summer camps. One organizer says the craft fair will give exposure to local vendors.

“It’s important to help them out, that our crafters have an outlet for their items. They profit from it. Also, just the community outreach. Our church loves to do a lot of community outreach things,” said Pat Littmann, Grace Lutheran Church Ladies Group Organizer.

The fair is tomorrow at Grace Lutheran Church from 9 a.m. CT until 2 p.m. CT. All are welcome to attend.

