Businesses close for winter, some remain open

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Many of Copper Harbor’s small businesses are now closed for winter. Shops, lodging and restaurants have their lights off.

However, places like the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge are open year-round.

“Currently the lodge has 13 cabins that are updated for winter,” said Chris Guibert, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge outdoor activities lead. “They all have their historic fireplaces in them. When you stay here we supply wood for those fireplaces.”

For those headed to town, the Mariner North will remain open for food and drinks.

The General Store will be open every day as well – along with the Fuel Stop.

“The gas station in Copper Harbor stays open every day, they’re there 9-5,” said Guibert.

Most businesses keep their winter hours updated on their websites and social media accounts. So, be aware of those as well as changing weather conditions.

“Certainly if people come to this area, they’ve got to be prepared for having snow depths, or last-minute snowstorms while they’re here,” said Tom Oliver, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge event and education specialist.

Keweenaw County Undersheriff Tonya Stefonich reminds travelers to be safe on their way north too.

“I would drive a little bit slower, the roads can get slippery,” said Stefonich. “Especially if you’re going past Lac Le Belle into the covered drive going to Copper Harbor.”

To make sure you have a great time at the top of the Keweenaw, dress warm and do a bit of research on where you’ll be going.

If you don’t, you may come to find that many places are already closed for the season.

