Breezy with a chance of rain showers Saturday, but warmup continues

Southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times in the U.P. Friday night ahead of an upper-level disturbance approaching from the Northern Plains. The system brings light rain chances in the morning with occasional moderate intensity in the afternoon. Winds subside and gradual clearing follows after the system exits Upper Michigan late Saturday. Pleasant weather conditions take effect Sunday with high temperatures over 15° the seasonal average in some areas.

A series of Northern Plains-based systems bringing rain chances to the U.P. next week, with isolated showers Tuesday and widespread showers Thursday, Veterans Day, that eventually leads to a cooling pattern in the region.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers; seasonably warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, End of Daylight Saving Time: Scattered clouds; warm and breezy with west winds occasionally gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated rain showers; mild

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with seasonable temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Thursday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered and widespread showers; seasonable temperatures and breezy

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers then transitioning to mixed rain and snow in the evening; cooler and breezy

>Highs: 40

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.