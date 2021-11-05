Advertisement

A big weekend warm up is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan for a mild and breezy day. Southwesterly winds will have speeds near 20mph by the afternoon. Then, during the evening through tomorrow gusts will be in excess of 25mph. A weak trough will move through the area with isolated rain showers tonight through the morning. You’ll notice the warmth this weekend as an upper level ridge will allow temps to reach at least 15° above normal. The unseasonably warm air sticks around through next week.

Today: Morning sunshine with some clouds moving in during the afternoon. Then, it becomes breezy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Isolated rain showers, partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, low 50s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s in the west

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 60° west, upper 50s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan drivers will get insurance refunds; details coming
Phone ringing with "Potential Spam."
Manistique couple nearly loses $35K in scam, shares message of caution to others
Key points of new Biden COVID-19 vaccination rule for private businesses.
New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4
Baymax is a 2-year-old pitbull.
Marquette woman starts GoFundMe page for young dog’s surgery
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher

Latest News

Winds gusting over 30 mph at times Friday as temperatures at least 10° warmer stretches into...
Breezy winds Friday stir up warmer temps in the U.P. this weekend
warmer
Pleasant conditions are ahead
Snow showers dissipating Thursday as milder weather takes hold for the rest of the week.
Some slippery, icy roads Thursday morning but snow diminishes to an upcoming autumn thaw
snow
Lake effect snow tapers off today