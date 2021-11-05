A big weekend warm up is ahead

Plan for a mild and breezy day. Southwesterly winds will have speeds near 20mph by the afternoon. Then, during the evening through tomorrow gusts will be in excess of 25mph. A weak trough will move through the area with isolated rain showers tonight through the morning. You’ll notice the warmth this weekend as an upper level ridge will allow temps to reach at least 15° above normal. The unseasonably warm air sticks around through next week.

Today: Morning sunshine with some clouds moving in during the afternoon. Then, it becomes breezy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Isolated rain showers, partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s west, low 50s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s in the west

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 60° west, upper 50s elsewhere

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

