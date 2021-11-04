Yoopers rally around woman hurt in Baraga County car crash last month

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Yoopers have come together in a big way once again.

Right now, our community is helping a woman hurt in a Baraga County car crash last month. Tracy Tatti has been receiving assistance she never thought possible.

“I am 100 percent humbled by anything and everything that the community has pulled together and done,” Tatti said.

Originally from Lower Michigan, Tatti’s car rolled over on U.S. Highway 41 during a visit to the U.P. on October 12th. While her 2-year-old son escaped with minor injuries, medical experts told Tracy they weren’t sure if she’d survive. However, things have really turned around.

“Working with doctors up here so far has been incredibly smooth,” Tatti said of her medical treatment.

“It actually felt like the doctor I saw took the time to listen and to process my requests and my questions. She took the time to actually hear me and address my needs.”

Tracy’s story is just one example of how U.P. residents can come together and help those in need.

“The outpouring of support of people reaching out,” Tatti said of the assistance she’s received.

“If I needed a friend to talk to if I need rides to any appointments.”

People donated $1,885 through a GoFundMe page. In another example of generosity, a stranger on Facebook Marketplace surprised her with bins full of clothes for her son.

“When she dropped them off she declined our money, and it was just like a goosebump effect,” Tatti said of the stranger’s act of kindness.

Tatti hopes to permanently relocate to Marquette very soon. She has fallen in love with the good-hearted nature of Upper Michigan.

“The contagiousness, if that’s a word, of just wanting to help people. I think that speaks volumes to the character of people that live here,” Tatti said.

Whether it be the support she’s received from the community or the treatment she’s gotten at area medical facilities, Tracy is a firm believer that Upper Peninsula is someplace special.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.