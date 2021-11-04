Winter budgets set for Houghton County, City of Marquette

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County has at least 1,600 tons of salt and sand ready for roads this winter. The county’s road commission says cleanup vehicles are on standby.

“This time of year, we have to make sure we have the front plows on for wings,” said County Engineer and Manager Kevin Harju. “It’s the same thing with our graders. We have 11 graders in our fleet.”

This year’s winter budget is $2.2 million - a typical amount for Houghton County. It is mainly used for snow removal.

Last year, the county spent $200,000 less than normal because of the mild winter. This winter, Harju says there are six seasonal hires, and plow drivers will work overtime during harsh conditions.

“{I have a} little concern about how warm Lake Superior is right now, and we’ll get a lot of lake effect snow with northwest winds,” he said. “Typically, when Lake Superior is warm, we do get quite a bit more snow because it never freezes over.”

In the city of Marquette, Scott Cambensy, the Director of the Department of Public Works, says it has some excess sand and salt to carry into the upcoming winter.

This year’s budget is similar to last year’s. But, overtime for drivers and other workers has been greatly reduced.

“Instead of keeping additional people on from the day shift or calling people in early from the night shift, we’ll just make our way through,” said Cambensy. “We’ll make sure we’re maintaining the hills and the major streets.”

Fire hydrants, curbs and sidewalks are marked in case they get buried. Cambensy’s department is prepared for a harsh winter.

“We’ll be creative as we can be to make sure we’re providing effective coverage and maintaining safe roads,” he stated.

When you’re on the road this winter, remember to watch out for plows and sanders, and give them extra room.

