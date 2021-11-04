Vinyl Record Show returns to the Ore Dock for last time this year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Geoff & Jon’s Pop-up Vinyl Record Show is back at the Ore Dock Brewing Company for the last show of the year. The show includes thousands of vinyl records, collectables, cassettes, books, and posters, all paired with craft beer and live performances all weekend. The show organizers say they love coming to Marquette and the music can really bring people together.

“It’s always such a great time to be in Marquette, every time we have a record show our friends come out new, old and otherwise and it’s really a lovely opportunity to get to know more people and see our friends from the past,” said Geoff Walker, Organizer/Vinyl Candy Man.

The show runs now through Sunday. The hours are from noon to close each day.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.